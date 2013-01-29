Jan 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Royal Bank of Scotland is to pay as much as 250 million pounds ($392.66 million) in bonuses to employees at an investment banking division heavily implicated in the Libor-rigging scandal, the Financial Times reported.

* Siemens AG has picked banks to organise the sale of two units as part of its efforts to streamline operations and stay competitive in a weak global economy, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* British broker Tullett Prebon has offered some senior executives the opportunity to delay receiving bonuses until April to take advantage of a cut in income tax for top earners, a source inside the company told Reuters.

* Bausch & Lomb Inc's private-equity owners are leaning toward launching an initial public offering of shares in the eye-health company after possible buyers of the business balked at the asking price of at least $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Trian Fund Management LP, founded by activist investor Nelson Peltz, has partially sold its stake in State Street Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.

* Seymour Pierce is approaching rivals about injecting money into or taking over the small-cap broker, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* Indian private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd is selling shares to raise as much as $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in the biggest equity deal in more than a month in Asia's third-largest economy.

* Warren Buffett made a bid to acquire New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext last November, but his offer was less than one already on the table from IntercontinentalExchange Inc, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Hostess Brands Inc is close to securing initial bids for its Drake's cake business and four bread operations that could net the bankrupt bakery company more than $50 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has emerged as a final-round bidder for the fibre-optics business of Leighton Holdings Ltd, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, a business that analysts have said could fetch as much as A$870 million ($905.45 million).