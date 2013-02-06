BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Softbank Corp will issue $3.2 billion in corporate bonds, the biggest ever by a non-financial Japanese firm to retail investors, to convert part of the $17.7 billion in short-term loans used to purchase Sprint Nextel Corp to longer term debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Online scrapbook Pinterest is trying to raise a new round of funding that would give it a valuation of $2 billion to $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Turkey's Cukurova Holding is determined to recover a disputed stake in Turkcell from Russian partner Altimo and is seeking a loan of up to $2 billion to do so, sources familiar with the situation said.
* The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds ($6.27 million) as he resigns from the lender over its involvement in Libor-rigging, The Telegraph reported.
* Walt Disney is "exploring an exit" of ESPN from the UK, after the sports network incurred losses and lost key sports rights contracts, the Financial Times reported.
* Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy Spain's Banco Gallego, two sources said.
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: