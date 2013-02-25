Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Deutsche Bank AG co-chief executive Anshu Jain will likely not be sacked as a result of the investigations into the bank for manipulating Libor interbank rates, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Japan's government is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank governor, sources told Reuters.

* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is planning to cave in to the demands of the UK's Financial Services Authority and outline plans to put its American retail arm, Citizens, on the market next week, the Independent reported.

* Knight Capital Group Inc, which recently agreed to be bought for $1.4 billion by Getco Holding Co, has struck a deal to sell its credit-brokerage unit to Stifel Financial Corp , according to a person familiar with the matter.

* French media group Vivendi SA is likely to close a deal in the coming weeks to sell a stake in Brazilian telecoms unit GVT, after getting the government's nod to close a deal with DirecTV or a group of funds led by KKR & Co LP , newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.

* German industrial bellwether Siemens AG will speed up efforts to exit or cut its 50 percent stake in its telecom equipment joint venture with Finnish phone maker Nokia , the Financial Times reported.

* Office Depot Inc said it received an offer earlier this month from its partner in Mexico to buy the office-supply company out of their joint venture, the Wall Street Journal reported. But Office Depot instead pushed forward with a merger with rival OfficeMax Inc and said it would now need that company's approval before making a decision about the Mexican unit, the report said.

* A group of investors plans to challenge German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG's move to spin off its lighting division Osram, valued at 2.3 billion euros ($3.03 billion), according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which did not say where it obtained the information.

* Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International may have to write down more assets after writedowns helped to push the bank into its first quarterly loss in the fourth quarter. "There could be more writedowns in the first and second quarters," Chief Executive Herbert Stepic told Austria's Kurier newspaper.

* Private equity company Doughty Hanson is preparing to float manufacturing group HellermannTyton, which it bought for about 300 million pounds ($457.98 million) in 2005, according to Sky News.

* American private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is preparing to sweep up the historic Axminster Carpets business, which will plunge into administration this week, the Sunday Times reported.

* Cash-strapped infrastructure conglomerate GMR Infrastructure Ltd has decided to exit its first independent power project outside India by selling the entire 70 percent stake in its Singapore plant, popularly known as the Island Power Project, the Economic Times reported.