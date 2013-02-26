BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will begin its annual job cutting process as early as this week, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, with its equities-trading business bracing for bigger cuts than fixed-income trading.
* German coalition lawmakers have agreed a draft law that will require traders to get authorisation for high-frequency trading but won't force them to hold investments for minimum periods, a coalition source said.
* Vivendi SA is delaying the sale of its Brazilian telecom unit GVT after the French group failed to obtain offers near its preferred price of 7 billion euros ($9.25 billion), French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Monday without citing sources.
* Royalty Pharma, a private equity group that buys the rights to patented drugs, has made a bid to acquire Elan, the Dublin-based pharmaceutical business, in a deal valuing the company's equity at $6.6 billion, the Financial Times reported.
* Carestream Health Inc, which provides medical imaging systems and other healthcare technology solutions, is looking for a buyer in a deal that could fetch as much as $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
* Negotiations between Anheuser-Busch InBev SA and the U.S. Department of Justice are moving them closer to a settlement over the brewer's planned purchase of Mexico's Grupo Modelo, said two sources familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is preparing to sell aerospace and defence company Arinc Inc and hired JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore Partners Inc to advise on the process, three people familiar with the matter said.
* Executives at JPMorgan Chase & Co will announce a jump in international revenues and increased cross-selling between the commercial and investment banks on Tuesday in the first investor day since the "London whale" trading debacle, according to the Financial Times.
* ISS is in talks over a refinancing or an extension of its 32 billion Danish crown ($5.67 billion) debt, banking sources said, adding the Danish outsourcing firm may list its shares this year.
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.