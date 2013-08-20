Aug 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Blackstone's real estate arm is targeting up to $5 billion for a new European fund, according to a source familiar with the matter, as one of the world's biggest private equity firms bets on property deals in the region picking up.

* KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are among the private equity firms competing for Mitchell International Inc, a car and property claims software company that could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with the Hong Kong stock exchange about allowing its founders to maintain control over the Chinese e-commerce company even after it becomes listed, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.