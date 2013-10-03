Oct 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity group Cerberus Capital Management LP was considering an offer for BlackBerry Ltd , which put itself on the block in August after bleeding market share to other smartphone makers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal earlier named Cerberus as one of two firms that specialize in distressed investing that might be looking at BlackBerry. It did not name the second firm.

* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the discussions said, creating a price-setting global giant.

* Standard Chartered Plc, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and HSBC Plc have submitted first round bids for Societe Generale's Asian private bank valued at $600 million, people involved in the sale told Reuters.

* The planned combination of Brazil's Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is unlikely to face opposition from Brazil's antitrust regulators, a Brazilian government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Highfields Capital, which oversees $13 billion in assets, said it can deliver better returns with less money and is planning to return some capital at the end of the year, the firm said in a letter seen by Reuters.

* Industrial products makers Actuant Corp and Columbus McKinnon Corp are among the bidders for Crosby Group LLC, a lifting equipment company that is valued at around $1 billion, several people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is considering buying a majority stake in Finmeccanica's power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia and could file an offer shortly, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

* Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan Chase & Co stand trial for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA's purchase of Banca Antonveneta SpA, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Three portfolio managers who worked for Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors in London have left the hedge fund, which is currently fighting criminal insider trading charges. Alidod Shirinbekov, Woei Chan and Paul Crouch no longer work at Cohen's SAC Global Investors LLP unit, according to filings dated Sept. 26 on the UK's Companies House website. A spokesman for SAC declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

* Forstmann Little and Co attracted first-round bids for the talent agency IMG Worldwide Inc from Silver Lake Management LLC, TPG Capital, CVC Capital Partners Ltd and KKR & Co, people familiar with the matter said. ()