Oct 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Telekom Austria is set to pull out of the
bidding for Serbian cable operator SBB due to uncertainty over
how much it will have to pay for new frequencies on its home
turf, a source close to the matter said.
* Telecom Italia is considering a sale of its 67
percent stake in Brazilian mobile operator TIM Participacoes
in a bid to reduce its debt, a person familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity group KKR has launched a new
attempt to find a buyer for loss-making car repair chain
Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany,
in a bid to draw a line under an ill-fated investment, sources
said.
* Private equity firms J.C. Flowers & Co and Apollo Global
Management are among a handful of companies expected to bid for
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's Japanese annuity
business, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters
this week.
* Analyst Meredith Whitney, who rose to prominence for a
prescient call on Citigroup's mortgage troubles in the
lead-up to the financial crisis, is launching a hedge fund, two
sources familiar with the matter and regulatory filings said on
Wednesday.
* Westpac Banking Corp is in pole position to pick
up the Australian assets being sold by Lloyds Banking Group
, three sources with knowledge of the situation said.
* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone is among
potential bidders for a minority stake in Italian fashion house
Versace, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Talks between U.S. drug distributor McKesson and
the owner of Celesio over a possible bid for the
German company could drag on for weeks, people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* UK travel and insurance specialist Saga is planning to
list the 3 billion pound company as early as the first quarter
of next year, the Financial Times reported.
* Hedge fund Barington Capital Group LP is pushing for Olive
Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc to split into two
separate companies, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched the sale of its
physical commodities business, circulating offering documents to
potential buyers and valuing the assets at $3.3 billion,
according to a person familiar with the matter.