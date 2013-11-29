Nov 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swedish utility Vattenfall is considering the
sale of its Continental Europe and UK operations next year to
focus on its home market and reduce debt, four people familiar
with the situation said.
* Swiss lender UBS is scaling back corporate
advisory and investment banking services for ultra-rich clients
in some emerging market countries to reduce overlap with other
departments, three sources familiar with the plan said.
* Chile's CorpBanca is in takeover talks with
Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, Chile's BCI,
Canada's Scotiabank and Spain's BBVA as its owner
Alvaro Saieh seeks to create a larger regional player, local
online news site El Mostrador said on Thursday.
* Germany utility E.ON has decided to sell its
Italian business and will shortly begin the search for a buyer,
a German newspaper reported on Thursday, citing company sources.
* Anbang Insurance Group is among companies considering bids
for Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Hong Kong's second-largest
family-run lender with a market value of $4.5 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on