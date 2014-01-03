Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British department stores group House of Fraser expects to
be listed by the end of the year even as it remains in exclusive
talks regarding a potential takeover by its French counterpart
Galeries Lafayette, the Times of London reported the
CEO of the department store chain as saying.
* A group of Taiwanese companies have applied to the
Investment Commission for approval to set up a joint venture
with China's Sinopec Group to build a petrochemical
complex on the mainland, a local newspaper reported on
Friday.
*JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has been told by U.S.
regulators to bolster money-laundering safeguards, has stopped
clearing dollar transfers for Latvian lenders, according to the
Baltic nation's banking association. ()
