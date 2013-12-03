Dec 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Etisalat could resurrect talks to sell its Sudanese telecom arm Canar to Kuwait's Zain, as both sides remain keen on a deal despite a breakdown in negotiations earlier this year, a source close to the matter said.

* Shares issued in ThyssenKrupp's capital increase are being placed at between 17.05 euros and 17.635 euros apiece, two people close to the transaction said late on Monday.

* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is poised to announce a board shuffle and name a new chief operating officer, according to several sources familiar with the situation.

* Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, and U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp are running tests to evaluate the restart of five units at the 235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Aruba refinery, which was shut last year because of high costs, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

* The United Auto Workers union, the richest U.S. union with $1 billion in assets, is considering hiking membership dues by 25 percent, the first increase since 1967, as it faces dwindling membership and rising costs, a top UAW official and several union sources said.

* The planned initial public offering of Indonesia's biggest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, will not happen this year after the company failed to receive regulatory approval in time, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

* GMR Infrastructure has sought 480 crore rupees ($77.1 million) for recovering fixed costs for its 388.5-megawatt (MW) gas-based power plant from the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company, Business Standard reported Tuesday, citing sources. ()

* Children's Place, the largest children's apparel retailer in the United States, may partner Indian textile company Arvind for an India entry next year, the Times of India reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. ()

