March 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Two of Morocco's biggest banks, BMCE and BCP
are preparing to launch Islamic subsidiaries as the
Moroccan parliament discusses a bill regulating Islamic banks
and sukuk issues, banking sources said.
* British utility Thames Water has begun a hunt for
international investors to pay for the construction of a 15-mile
(24-kilometre) "super-sewer" in London, a British newspaper
reported, without citing sources.
* Apple Inc is in talks with Comcast Corp
to enter into a deal for a streaming-television service that
would allow Apple set-top boxes to bypass congestion on the web,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)