* Two of Morocco's biggest banks, BMCE and BCP are preparing to launch Islamic subsidiaries as the Moroccan parliament discusses a bill regulating Islamic banks and sukuk issues, banking sources said.
* British utility Thames Water has begun a hunt for international investors to pay for the construction of a 15-mile (24-kilometre) "super-sewer" in London, a British newspaper reported, without citing sources.
* Apple Inc is in talks with Comcast Corp to enter into a deal for a streaming-television service that would allow Apple set-top boxes to bypass congestion on the web, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* South Korea has set a budget of around 7.34 trillion won ($6.79 billion) for 40 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday, in a purchase to be finalised in the third quarter.
* Credit Suisse could cut up to 500 jobs at its private bank as part of a cost-saving drive, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Britain's big six energy companies, made up of Centrica-owned British Gas, SSE, EDF Energy , RWE npower, E.ON and Scottish Power, will face the threat of break-up this week with their regulator Ofgem expected to announce its intention to refer the firms to the new Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), according to the Sunday Times.
* Aditya Birla Private Equity is in talks for the possible purchase of a 6 percent stake in Adlabs Imagica, India's largest entertainment theme park, for 1 billion rupees ($16.4 million), three people with direct knowledge of the matter told the Economic Times. (r.reuters.com/kyb87v)
