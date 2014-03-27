March 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Baxter International Inc is exploring a sale of its vaccines business, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest healthcare company to look at divesting non-core assets to focus on key strengths.

* Dish Network Corp Chief Executive Officer Charlie Ergen recently contacted DirecTV CEO Mike White to discuss a possible tie-up of the companies, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* French conglomerate Bouygues is searching for additional investors to further improve its offer to buy its larger French telecom rival Vivendi's SFR unit, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Texas power generator Energy Future Holdings Corp is making a last ditch effort to reach a debt-restructuring deal with creditors before it seeks bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

* UK's health and fitness group The David Lloyd has begun talks with the management of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness to acquire around 20 percent stake in the company, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. (r.reuters.com/vab97v)

* Brookstone Inc, which sells consumer gadgets ranging from travel electronics to massage chairs, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Sunday, with a plan in place to be bought by another specialty retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/deb97v)

