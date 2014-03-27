(Adds BYD Co)

March 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Baxter International Inc is exploring a sale of its vaccines business, people familiar with the matter said. Baxter is yet another example of large healthcare companies seeking to sell or spin off smaller divisions so they can focus on their mainstay products and allocate capital better.

* Warren Buffett-backed Chinese carmaker BYD Co Ltd plans to sell new stocks worth as much as 20 percent of its Hong Kong-listed shares, Bloomberg reported citing unidentified sources.

* Dish Network Corp Chief Executive Charlie Ergen recently contacted DirecTV CEO Mike White to discuss a possible tie-up, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

* French conglomerate Bouygues SA is searching for additional investors to further improve its offer to buy its larger French telecom rival Vivendi SA's SFR unit, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Texas power generator Energy Future Holdings Corp is making a last ditch effort to reach a debt-restructuring deal with creditors before it seeks bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal said quoting sources familiar with the matter.

* UK's health and fitness group The David Lloyd has begun talks with the management of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness to acquire around 20 percent stake in the company, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. The company is currently valued at 4.17 billion rupees ($69.35 million) (r.reuters.com/vab97v)

* Brookstone Inc, which sells consumer gadgets ranging from travel electronics to massage chairs, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Sunday, with a plan in place to be bought by another specialty retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/deb97v)

($1 = 60.1300 Indian Rupees)