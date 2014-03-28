(Adds Tech Mahindra)
March 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Dutch-domiciled insurer Brit Group is to price its London
share offering at 240 pence per share, a source said on
Thursday, valuing the company at 960 million pounds ($1.59
billion).
* Aircraft lessor Avolon is preparing for an initial public
offering this year, two people familiar with the matter said, in
a bet that yield-hungry investors eyeing growing demand for air
travel would sustain a recent boom in aircraft finance.
* India's fifth-largest IT services company Tech Mahindra
is discussing a stake acquisition in social business
intelligence startup Simplify360, as part of strategic
initiatives to bolster SMAC (social, mobility, analytics and
cloud services) offering to clients, the Times of India
reported, citing, people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/cyj97v)
* Ares Management LLC, the credit investment and private
equity firm that has been pitched on the idea of an initial
public offering for more than a year, is finally close to
registering to go public, according to two people familiar with
the matter.
* Vivendi will examine the latest Bouygues
offer for its SFR telecoms subsidiary while respecting
a three-week exclusivity period for talks with a rival bidder,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
* French oil giant Total SA is planning to team up
with Lukoil on its shale oil projects in Russia as the
country resorts to unconventional resources to replace falling
production at ageing fields in Siberia, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
* Eni is close to mandating a bank to sell a stake
of up to 15 percent in its giant gas field in Mozambique which
could raise as much as $5 billion for the Italian oil and gas
major, banking sources said.
* Spanish discount grocer DIA has hired investment
bank BNP Paribas to explore a potential sale of its
French business as the company struggles to grow in the country,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is in advanced talks to
invest in Chobani LLC, a maker of Greek yogurt, the New York
Times reported on its website on Thursday, citing two
unidentified people briefed on the matter.
* India's JP Associates is in advanced talks with
Dalmia Cement to sell it's 74 percent stake in the Bhilai cement
plant for 15 billion rupees ($249.11 million), the Economic
Times reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge of
the matter. (r.reuters.com/tuj97v)
* The private-equity owners of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
are planning an initial public offering of shares in the
fast-food chicken chain, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing a person familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/byj97v)
($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds)
($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees)
