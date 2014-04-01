April 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hokkaido Electric Power Co is seeking a capital infusion worth 50 billion yen ($485.5 million) from a state-owned lender, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, making it the second nuclear operator to be bailed out since the Fukushima crisis.

* The 3 million subscribers that Comcast Corp plans to divest as part of a proposed takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc might be worth roughly $18 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Yahoo Inc is in preliminary talks to acquire online video service News Distribution Network for $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

* Comcast Corp is planning to increase its share buyback plan by more than 80 percent as its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc undergoes regulatory review in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.

* Women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek Inc could file for bankruptcy within a week as it struggles with high debt and declining sales, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is in discussions with Mercedes-Benz over building its first SUV and hopes to have the SUV in showrooms within three to four year, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* A large U.S.-based strategic acquirer is in fairly advanced talks to buy majority shares in Educomp Solutions , a diversified education services provider, as its founder seeks to restructure the debt-laden company, the Times of India reported, citing people directly familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/rub28v)

* London-listed engineering company Weir Group is said to be in talks to takeover its Finnish rival Metso Oyj in a 8.5 billion pounds ($14.17 billion) deal to expand its industrial pumps and valves market, the Times reported early Tuesday.

* India's Religare Health Insurance Co Ltd has initiated stake sale talks with domestic and global private equity firms to raise capital, the Mint daily reported, citing three people, including two directly involved with the transaction. (r.reuters.com/mac28v)

($1 = 102.9850 Japanese Yen) ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)