April 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp has talked with several companies, including Apple Inc, on a possible sale of its display chip design unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Kyushu Electric Power Co is in talks with state-owned Development Bank of Japan for a capital infusion, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, making it the second utility this week to seek government support.

* American Lawyer publisher ALM Media, which was once controlled by Wall Street dealmaker Bruce Wasserstein, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Univar Inc, the largest chemicals distributor in North America, is exploring an initial public offering that could value the private equity owned company at more than $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in the process of selling its "designated market-maker" unit, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

* British private equity firm Terra Firma has appointed Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to advise it on what to do with aircraft leasing firm Awas , with possible options including a potential stock market listing or complete sale, three people familiar with the matter said

* Spanish online travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC could be valued at up to 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion) after the company narrowed the price range of its Madrid initial public offering (IPO) to 10-10.25 euros, sources said on Tuesday.

* High-speed trading company Virtu Financial Inc will not market its initial public offering until after April 20, delaying the process from this week, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

