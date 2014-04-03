April 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo is expected to price
its initial public offering at 10.25 euros ($14.11) a share, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the
company at 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion).
* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, Asia's biggest oil refiner, has picked Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to help sell a stake in its retail assets,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
is considering a bid for Pioneer Investments, one of
Europe's biggest money managers, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
* Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp has talked with
several companies, including Apple Inc, on a possible
sale of its display chip design unit, a source familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
* The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which
controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered
two days after it started, a source close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Deutsche Bank is placing 30 million shares in
German real estate group Gagfah at between 11.00 euros
($15.14) and 11.20 euros ($15.42) a share, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Buyout firm Freeman Spogli & Co and Bahrain-based
investment company Investcorp have agreed to acquire
Totes Isotoner Corp, the world's largest marketer of
umbrellas, gloves and rainwear, people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* The other shareholders in Czech energy group EPH are near
an agreement to buy out investment group PPF's 40 percent stake
in the company, which holds electricity, coal and gas assets in
central Europe, two sources close to the matter said.
* Hungary's biggest bank OTP is moving closer to
buying loss-making local rival MKB from German
state-backed lender BayernLB, three sources close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
* National carrier Vietnam Airlines will conduct its initial
public offering in September, a state-run newspaper reported on
Thursday, later than the second quarter as initially planned.
* Flipkart and Myntra are close to a deal which could either
be an acquisition by India's largest online retailer or a
partnership between the two companies, the Economic Times
reported, citing several people with knowledge of the
developments. (r.reuters.com/tus28v)
* London's AIM-listed clean energy specialist Greenko
is in talks with a few leading private equity investors,
including KKR, for a $100 million investment, the Economic Times
reported, citing multiple sources aware of the discussions. (r.reuters.com/nus28v)
* Israeli start-up Outbrain is seeking to raise $100 million
in a U.S. initial public offering, which could value it at more
than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing two people
familiar with the deal. (link.reuters.com/mys28v)
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)