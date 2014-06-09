BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
June 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Lloyds Banking Group will on Monday price the sale of a 25 percent stake in its TSB business at below its book value, according to industry sources.
* Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank is mulling taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
