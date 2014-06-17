June 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German engineering group Siemens and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries are expected to present their joint
move on France's Alstom in Paris on Monday,
challenging a formal offer from General Electric.
* General Electric wants to avoid a bidding war with
Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over
Alstom, but it is talking to the French government
about potentially changing non-price terms of the bid, a person
close to GE told Reuters.
* London-listed drugmaker Shire has hired investment
bank Citi as an adviser, expecting to receive takeover
approaches following a wave of deals in the healthcare sector,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC
Capitals Partners Ltd are in advanced talks to acquire consumer
marketing company Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc (ASM) for more
than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bank of Communications has got potential
yields of 3.45 percent for its three-year "Formosa Bond", 3.85
percent for a five-year bond and 4.15 percent for a seven-year
bond, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Monday.
* Egypt's financial market regulator is examining share
trades made by a board member at Beltone Financial two
days before Beltone bid for a stake in investment bank EFG
Hermes, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Swedish private firm EQT has picked Morgan
Stanley and SEB to lead a stock market listing
of hotel operator Scandic, two people familiar with the matter
said.
* Wizz Air, central eastern Europe's largest airline, has
postponed plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange
because it was unlikely to get the valuation it wanted,
sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
* Discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is exploring a
sale that is expected to value the bargain retailer at more than
$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Family-owned Hella, a German manufacturer of auto
headlights and electronics parts, is considering listing its
shares on the stock market, two sources said on Monday.
* Telefonica will win EU approval for its
8.6-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) bid for KPN's German
unit E-Plus after agreeing to let smaller rivals in Germany
piggyback on its mobile network, two people with knowledge of
the matter said.
* RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest
non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an
auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide
range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process told
Reuters.
* Software maker Nuance Communications Inc has held
talks with potential buyers for its sale, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
