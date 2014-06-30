(Repeats without any changes to text)
June 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce on
Monday a settlement with BNP Paribas involving a
record fine of nearly $9 billion over alleged U.S. sanctions
violations by France's biggest bank, sources familiar with the
matter said.
* A direct investing initiative that Blackstone Group LP
is working on in its hedge funds group involves
independent management companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported on its website on Sunday, citing people familiar with
the plans.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is
considering expanding its physical commodity trading business as
it aims to step into the gap left by the retreat of big Wall
Street and European banks, a bank source with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
* Swiss private banking group Edmond de Rothschild
has raised $530 million for its first Africa-focused fund, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Online gambling company Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
has denied a report that it was considering the
break-up or sale of its business, but said it was examining ways
to increase shareholder value.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)