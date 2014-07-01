July 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Privately held senior care center operator CareOne LLC
said on Monday it was working with an investment bank to explore
a sale of its real estate assets in an auction that people
familiar with the matter said could fetch as much as $2
billion.
* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc is in advanced talks to
sell itself to casino real estate owner Gaming and Leisure
Properties Inc, people familiar with the situation said
on Monday.
* Mexico's telecommunications regulator has found that
Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone company, Telmex, and
pay-television provider Dish Mexico have undisclosed economic
links that might breach anti-trust rules, newspaper El
Financiero said on Monday.
* Europe's largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, is
considering reducing the size of its stock market listing,
people familiar with the transaction said on Monday.
* Boeing and Airbus were among three bidders
in South Korea's roughly 1.4 trillion won ($1.38 billion)
programme to buy four refuelling tanker aircraft, two people
briefed on the matter said on Monday.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)