July 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest
mortgage lender, is considering selling a pool of distressed
consumer loans to investors, the first step in a broader plan to
get rid of bad loans and free up capital, a source said on
Wednesday.
* Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
plans to take Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS)
private as the first step in a major restructuring of the
loss-making airline following the disappearance of its Flight
MH370, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Paramount Group Inc has retained Bank of America Corp
to explore strategic alternatives, including an initial
public offering that could value the city office property owner
at up to $15 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Indian infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates
on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional
investors to raise up to $250 million, two people directly
involved in the process said.
* Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Turkey's Bank Asya
have ended exclusive talks over QIB acquiring a stake
in the Turkish lender, four sources close to the matter told
Reuters, with valuation concerns said to be behind the
decision.
* Volkswagen is preparing to launch a takeover
bid for U.S. truck maker Paccar next year, Daimler
DAIGn.DE Trucks Chief Wolfgang Bernhard told analysts at
Bernstein Research.
* Occidental Petroleum Corp has failed to sell a
stake in its Middle East business and now plans to sell some
assets piece by piece, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has attracted
binding bids from Danish shipping company DFDS A/S DFDS.CO and
an alliance of PE players Esas Holding AS and Actera Partners LP
for its Turkish ferry unit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday,
citing sources.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Dennis Wilson's
advisers have been talking to private equity firms including
Leonard Green & Partners to find out if they are interested in
buying the fashionable yoga gear maker, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)