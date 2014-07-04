July 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Online photo-printing service Shutterfly Inc has put itself up for sale and hired boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* Sharp Corp is in talks over licensing Taiwanese and Turkish firms to make and sell its home appliances in Europe, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, as it tries to cut costs to counter stagnant sales on the continent.

* Paramount Group Inc has retained Bank of America Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including an initial public offering that could value the city office property owner at up to $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Archer Daniels Midland Co is close to buying natural food ingredients maker Wild Flavors GmbH, backed by buyout group KKR & Co, for about 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)