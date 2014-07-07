July 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is in talks
to buy a stake in the Italian pay-TV business of Silvio
Berlusconi's media group Mediaset, two people familiar
with the situation said on Saturday.
* Private equity firm 3i Group Plc is considering a
sale or initial public offering of its Finish telecommunication
unit, Eltel Networks, in a deal that may value it about 1
billion euros ($1.36 billion) including debt, Bloomberg reported
on Sunday.
* American Apparel Inc is in talks with Standard
General, the New York-based hedge fund that controls 43 percent
of the company's stock, to secure funding that would let the
retailer pay off a $10 million loan and replace its board except
for two co-chairmen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* German airline Lufthansa's new Chief Executive
Carsten Spohr aims to sign a deal with Air China
during Chancellor Angela Merkel's state visit to Beijing this
weekend, a German newspaper reported.
