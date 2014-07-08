July 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The Vatican bank will soon hive off its investment
activities and transform itself into an institution dedicated
mostly to payment services for the Roman Catholic Church,
Vatican sources said on Monday.
* Siemens AG is exploring a sale of its
healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial
businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with
the matter.
* Box Inc IPO-BOX.N, the online storage startup that filed
to go public months ago, has raised $150 million in funding from
private-equity firm TPG and hedge fund Coatue Management, the
Wall Street Journal on Monday cited two people familiar with the
matter as saying.
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)