Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue
PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.
July 10
* German lender Commerzbank AG is expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.
PARIS, April 28 Zodiac Aerospace said its chief executive planned to quit and added to a litany of profit warnings as it reaffirmed hopes of merging with engine maker Safran to end a prolonged crisis in its aircraft seats plants.