July 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is in advanced discussions to acquire family-owned U.S. candy business Russell Stover, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Shire Plc is seeking a higher takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc that would value the company at about 31 billion pounds ($53 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc is in advanced talks to acquire a multibillion-dollar portfolio of established products from Abbott Laboratories, people familiar with the matter said.

* Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp is in advanced discussions to buy insurance claims services provider York Risk Services Group Inc for more than $1.3 billion, people following the situation said on Friday.

