July 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an initial public offering that is likely to value the company at over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join Australia's Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

