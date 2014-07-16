(Adds items on Catalunya Banc, Espirito Santo, Lone Star Funds,
Group Oi, Lloyds Banking, S&P and POSCO)
July 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an
initial public offering that is likely to value the company at
over 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion), around two weeks ago at the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday.
* U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join
Australia's Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to lodge a $1 billion
bid for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd,
two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc's mortgage
portfolio this week to either private equity firm Blackstone
or a consortium led by California-based Oaktree,
three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Portugal's Espirito Santo clan is preparing to file for
creditor protection for one of its key holding companies,
sources said on Tuesday, moving to ringfence prized assets as a
deadline for a $1 billion plus debt repayment to Portugal
Telecom looms.
* Global buyout firm Lone Star Funds is looking for buyers
for a complex of buildings in central Tokyo after exclusive
talks with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd
stalled due to a legal dispute over the property's
ownership, according to three people with direct knowledge of
the matter.
* Some large shareholders in Grupo Oi SA could
take partner Portugal Telecom SA to court if a debt
investment made by the latter ends up in default, a step that
could delay the companies' planned merger, a source close to the
transaction said on Tuesday.
* U.S. and British regulators are nearing a deal with Lloyds
Banking Group to resolve investigations into the bank's
alleged attempts to manipulate benchmark interest rates, the
Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services decided to settle a
pending lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and is
open to paying about $1 billion to settle it, the Wall Street
Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
* South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering
selling as much as 49 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal in the southwestern city of Gwangyang, a company
official told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)