July 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* An Omani sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders in
Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank are seeking to
stabilise the troubled lender and hope a feasible plan will be
put together within three months, a fund source told Reuters on
Sunday.
* Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master
Blenders 1753 are considering options including a possible sale
of French coffee brands L'Or and Grand Mere as they prepare to
merge their coffee businesses, sources familiar with the matter
said.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)