July 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling on
Monday met with former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive
Officer Steve Ballmer to discuss a possible settlement over
Sterling's opposition to the $2 billion sale of the basketball
team, a source close to the case said.
* Club Mediterranee's board of directors will
meet on Friday to decide whether to back a takeover offer for
the holidays group from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi, according
to a source close to the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)