July 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Embattled Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling on Monday met with former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer to discuss a possible settlement over Sterling's opposition to the $2 billion sale of the basketball team, a source close to the case said.

* Club Mediterranee's board of directors will meet on Friday to decide whether to back a takeover offer for the holidays group from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi, according to a source close to the matter.

(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)