July 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Banca Carige has postponed a decision on
the sale of its insurance assets until Thursday, a source close
to the bank said, after a media report about an offer from a
German insurer pushed shares in the mid-sized lender higher on
Tuesday.
* WH Group Ltd is set to raise $2.05 billion in a
scaled-down Hong Kong initial public offering, a person with
direct knowledge said on Tuesday, the Chinese pork producer's
second attempt to list this year after investors rebuffed a
pricier deal.
* PetSmart Inc has hired investment bank JPMorgan
Chase & Co to evaluate a range of alternatives,
including a leveraged share buyback and a potential deal with
private equity, according to people familiar with the matter.
* David Herzberg, global head of equities at BTG Pactual
Asset Management, has left the Brazilian firm after almost three
years on the job, two sources with knowledge of the situation
said on Tuesday.
* Brazil's central bank is likely to approve a request by
state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal to book 28 billion
reais ($12.6 billion) in hybrid securities as common equity
before the year-end, sources said, a move that should help allay
capital concerns at the nation's No. 1 mortgage lender.
* A plan to restructure Malaysian Airlines could
be announced as early as the end of August, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said, after one of its planes crashed in
Ukraine in the second disaster to hit the carrier this year.
* Indian generics firm Lupin, some U.S. drugmakers
looking for a tax-saving deal in Europe and private equity funds
are planning to bid for a range of older drugs being auctioned
by GlaxoSmithKline, five sources familiar with the
matter said.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)