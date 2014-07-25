BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds China Huadian Corp)
July 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in an attempt to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo , a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* The board of Italy's flagship airline Alitalia will propose to shareholders a capital increase of as much as 250 million euros ($336.68 million), a source with knowledge of a document said on Thursday after a meeting of the airline's board.
* The long-awaited fine on Britain's Lloyds Banking Group in relation to the benchmark interest rate (LIBOR) fixing allegations will be announced next week, two sources familiar with the inquiry told Reuters.
* U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Trulia Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Advent International and a Bulgarian-Russian consortium led by businessman Denis Barekov are favourites to buy Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan bank network, two sources familiar with the process said.
* Banca Carige has entered exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund Apollo Management Holdings LP for the sale of its two insurance units, the Italian mid-sized lender said in a statement on Thursday.
* Israel-based SodaStream International, which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* State-owned China Huadian Corp, one of China's five major power utilities, has drawn up a restructuring blueprint as part of efforts to move all its qualifying assets into its listed units, the state-owned China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.