July 28
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's UniCredit is close to selling a new
portion of its private equity holdings after a similar deal in
2013, a source close to the matter said on Sunday, as European
banks shed non-core assets to strengthen their capital base.
* A deal to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims against
Goldman Sachs Group Inc over mortgage-backed securities
sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac leading
up to the financial crisis could cost the bank between $800
million and $1.25 billion, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
* The new management of Italy's Eni plans to press
on with the sale of a controlling stake in oil services
subsidiary Saipem so it can focus on the more
lucrative business of finding oil and gas, sources said.
* Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a
multibillion-dollar plan to expand its Beaumont, Texas, refinery
into the country's largest, the first major refining investment
of the U.S. shale oil boom, people with knowledge of the
deliberations said.
* Sweden's Nordic Capital is considering listing Thule, a
maker of car roof storage boxes, on the Stockholm stock market
this year and has picked Goldman Sachs and Nordea to lead the
offering, three people familiar with the matter said.
* Philips has taken a first step towards selling a
stake in a lighting components business it is currently carving
out by appointing Morgan Stanley to handle the sale
process, three people familiar with the matter said.
