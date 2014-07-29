July 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about 20
billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla Motors
Inc's planned lithium-ion battery plant in the United
States, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Greece wants the European Central Bank's health checks on
its four biggest banks later this year to take account of their
new restructuring plans rather than being based on last year's
balance sheet data alone, a Greek finance ministry official said
on Monday.
* Carlyle Group LP is in advanced talks to acquire
Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal that could value the
consumer goods marketing agency at close to $5 billion including
debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy
the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250
million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the
situation said on Monday.
* Online flash sale site Rue La La, which was formerly
partly owned by eBay, is exploring a sale that could
value the company at around $400 million, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
* European planemaker Airbus is set to lose its
only Japanese customer for the A380 superjumbo as Skymark
Airlines prepares to cancel an order for six jets worth
more than $2 billion, industry sources said on Monday.
* FleetCor Technologies Inc and buyout firms
including Carlyle Group LP and Silver Lake Partners LP
are vying to acquire payments processing company Comdata Inc for
more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has
emerged as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a
deal that could value the business software company at more than
$3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)