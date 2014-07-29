(Adds items on San Miguel Corp, OIAG, Leighton Holdings, Com
Hem and Pepe Jeans)
July 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about 20
billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla Motors
Inc's planned lithium-ion battery plant in the United
States, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Greece wants the European Central Bank's health checks on
its four biggest banks later this year to take account of their
new restructuring plans rather than being based on last year's
balance sheet data alone, a Greek finance ministry official said
on Monday.
* Carlyle Group LP is in advanced talks to acquire
Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal that could value the
consumer goods marketing agency at close to $5 billion including
debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy
the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250
million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the
situation said on Monday.
* Online flash sale site Rue La La, which was formerly
partly owned by eBay, is exploring a sale that could
value the company at around $400 million, people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
* European planemaker Airbus is set to lose its
only Japanese customer for the A380 superjumbo as Skymark
Airlines prepares to cancel an order for six jets worth
more than $2 billion, industry sources said on Monday. Airbus
declined to comment.
* FleetCor Technologies Inc and buyout firms
including Carlyle Group LP and Silver Lake Partners LP
are vying to acquire payments processing company Comdata Inc for
more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has
emerged as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a
deal that could value the business software company at more than
$3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* San Miguel Corp on Monday said it was
"discussing" with investment partner Lucio Tan Group their
respective interests in Philippine Airlines parent PAL Holdings
Inc, after local media reported San Miguel had agreed
to sell its stake.
* Austrian state holding company OIAG is likely to keep its
28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria in a capital
increase of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the OIAG's
head told the Kurier newspaper.
* Singapore's City Developments Ltd and
Australia's Stockland Group Ltd are considering bidding
for Leighton Holdings' $7 billion residential and
commercial property portfolio, a leading Australian newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
* Swedish cable operator Com Hem is considering
making an offer for Norwegian peer Get in the near future,
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Monday,
citing sources.
* Pepe Jeans Group, the clothing retailer known for its
denim and sportswear brands, hired Morgan Stanley to
explore the sale of the business, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1rLcJpV)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)