* Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla Motors Inc's planned lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Greece wants the European Central Bank's health checks on its four biggest banks later this year to take account of their new restructuring plans rather than being based on last year's balance sheet data alone, a Greek finance ministry official said on Monday.

* Carlyle Group LP is in advanced talks to acquire Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal that could value the consumer goods marketing agency at close to $5 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250 million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the situation said on Monday.

* Online flash sale site Rue La La, which was formerly partly owned by eBay, is exploring a sale that could value the company at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* European planemaker Airbus is set to lose its only Japanese customer for the A380 superjumbo as Skymark Airlines prepares to cancel an order for six jets worth more than $2 billion, industry sources said on Monday. Airbus declined to comment.

* FleetCor Technologies Inc and buyout firms including Carlyle Group LP and Silver Lake Partners LP are vying to acquire payments processing company Comdata Inc for more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has emerged as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a deal that could value the business software company at more than $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* San Miguel Corp on Monday said it was "discussing" with investment partner Lucio Tan Group their respective interests in Philippine Airlines parent PAL Holdings Inc, after local media reported San Miguel had agreed to sell its stake.

* Austrian state holding company OIAG is likely to keep its 28.4 percent stake in Telekom Austria in a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the OIAG's head told the Kurier newspaper.

* Singapore's City Developments Ltd and Australia's Stockland Group Ltd are considering bidding for Leighton Holdings' $7 billion residential and commercial property portfolio, a leading Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

* Swedish cable operator Com Hem is considering making an offer for Norwegian peer Get in the near future, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Monday, citing sources.

* Pepe Jeans Group, the clothing retailer known for its denim and sportswear brands, hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of the business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1rLcJpV)

