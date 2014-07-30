July 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* New York's banking regulator is seeking to place
government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG
and Barclays Plc as part of its
investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person
familiar with the matter said.
* A June 30 debt interest payment made by Argentina in
defiance of a U.S. court ruling is still held in the Buenos
Aires account of trustee agent Bank of New York Mellon, a source
at the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina told Reuters on
Tuesday.
* Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, a unit of France's
EDF, and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have signed a
deal to form a new renewable energy group, a source close to the
situation said on Tuesday.
* Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation's
largest foreign lender, is in the final stages of negotiations
to create a joint venture with consumer lender Banco Bonsucesso
SA, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
* Italy's Poste Italiane will invest 65 million euros ($87
million) into troubled flagship carrier Alitalia as part of a
deal with banks meant to pave the way for a tie-up with Etihad
Airways, two sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
* The long-anticipated merger of Sprint Corp and
T-Mobile US Inc is not expected to occur before
September, with the companies continuing due diligence and
preparing a detailed case for a deal before U.S. regulators,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Awas, the aircraft leasing company owned by
British private equity firm Terra Firma, is working on a
break-up that could value the Dublin-based lessor at roughly $13
billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Commodity trader Glencore is trying to sell some
of its inland grain silos in strife-torn Ukraine, due to a
change in grains storage and transport trends which is making
them redundant, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)