Aug 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media :

* Trustees representing investors in JPMorgan Chase & Co's $4.5 billion settlement over money-losing mortgage-backed securities are expected to accept the bank's proposal for the vast majority of their trusts, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Wall Street firms led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N. are close to buying a stake in chat and instant messaging startup Perzo Inc in pursuit of an alternative to a similar application from Bloomberg LP, sources familiar with Goldman's plans said.

* L&T Infrastructure Finance is looking to raise roughly $1 billion in a private equity fund focused on investing in power, roads, ports and other projects, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1xVkAQ8)

* KNM Group Bhd and its foreign partner have put in aggressive bids for the process equipment jobs at Petroliam Nasional Bhd's refinery and petrochemical integrated development project worth more than $1 billion, the Star reported. (bit.ly/1o3CIGJ)

* The board of debt-laden Italian airline Alitalia has approved a proposal to raise the upper limit on a capital hike aimed at smoothing the way to a tie-up with Etihad Airways to 300 million euros, a person close to the matter said on Friday.

* Private-equity firms are mulling over a $10 billion plan to buy and merge older drug brands of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and France's Sanofi, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

* Bank of America Corp and Nomura Holding Inc's electronic-trading unit Instinet temporarily banned trading in Russian energy stocks OAO Rosneft and OAO Novatek last month after the United States sanctioned the firms over Russia's policy on Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1o3xsTn)

* Marcato Capital Management LP has hired an investment bank to try to drum up interest from U.S. hotel companies that could possibly cut down on their tax bills by buying U.K.-based InterContinental Hotels Group, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1p3EN5P)

($1 = 0.7447 Euros)