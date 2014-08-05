(Repeats with no changes to text)
Aug 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Gannett Co Inc, one of the newspaper owners of
Cars.com, is nearing an agreement to buy the portion of the
auto-sales website that it does not already own for $1.8
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Deutsche Telekom has serious doubts about the
overall attractiveness of a bid by French telecom group Iliad
for its U.S. mobile unit, despite lower regulatory
hurdles than a rival offer, said two people close to the
company.
* State oil giant PetroChina plans to pay the more
than $1 billion it needs to complete a takeover of the Dover oil
sands project from Canadian firm Athabasca Oil Corp by
the end of September, a person with knowledge of the deal told
Reuters.
* Mexican cement producer Cemex is set to secure
unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its planned
acquisition of Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish units, a
person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Private equity firm Ardian was in talks to buy PE fund
stakes worth more than $2 billion from the investment vehicle of
the Abu Dhabi government, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
* Sycamore Partners, which recently bought Jones Group,
Talbots and Hot Topic, is considering a bid for Sears Canada
, the New York Post reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
