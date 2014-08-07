(Repeats with no changes to text)
Aug 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Baring Asia and Singapore's GIC are in separate talks to
invest about $175 million to buy the 49 percent stake in India's
PNB Housing Finance Ltd currently held by investment firm New
Silk Route, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
* TricorBraun Inc is planning a sale process that could
value the provider of jars and bottles to the cosmetics,
healthcare and food and drink industries at more than $1.3
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the
U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end
investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and
companies it bought sold in the run-up to the financial crisis,
a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Business software maker Tibco Software Inc has
been approaching potential suitors, including private equity
firms, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Kellogg Co has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid
for cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), a
source familiar with the matter said.
* Deutsche Bank AG joined JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Citigroup Inc, and HSBC Holdings Plc in
talks with Argentina's holdout creditors to seek an agreement
that would allow the country to resume paying its bonds,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the meetings. (bloom.bg/X2PzPk)
* Buyout funds including Bain Capital LLC and Apax Partners
Inc are preparing to make last-round bids for Toms
Shoes Inc. The two private equity groups are expected to make
final offers for Toms during the next few weeks, valuing the Los
Angeles-based company between $600 million and $700 million, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
situation. (on.ft.com/1sdKTmq)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)