Aug 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc had hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run a potential sale of British luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing a source.

* Telecom Italia is in talks with Vivendi to acquire the French media group's Brazilian broadband unit, and trump a recent bid from Spanish rival Telefonica, sources familiar with the situation said.

* Private equity groups Triton and Capvis are preparing a sale of Wittur, a German maker of elevator components, trying to benefit from high valuations in buyout markets, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc has contacted potential buyers about selling its onshore oil wells in California, which could fetch as much as $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

