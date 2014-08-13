(Repeats with no changes to text)

Aug 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Belgian power grid operator Elia, State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), Italian grid operator Terna and Canadian pension fund PSP Investments have been shortlisted to bid for a 66 percent stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, a source familiar with the bidding process told Reuters.

* Malaysian plantations-to-motoring group Sime Darby Bhd has hired four banks to arrange a stock market listing for its autos business that could raise $500 million by the second quarter of next year, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Tokyo Electric Power Co may hive off its hydropower and renewable energy operations into a separate unit, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in another element to a revamp as it tries to recover from the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011.

* Italian designer Roberto Cavalli is in talks to sell a majority stake in his eponymous fashion house to VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russia's second largest lender, VTB Bank, two sources close to the company said.

* The family owner of German fashion group Bogner has appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc to find a buyer for the maker of upmarket winter jackets and skiwear, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Private equity firm GTCR LLC has hired investment banks to find a buyer for Curo Health Services, a provider of home healthcare and hospice services, and hopes it will fetch as much as $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Equistone Partners Europe, a private-equity group spinout from Barclays PLC, plans to seek about 1.7 billion euros ($2.27 billion) for its second buyout fund since independence from the British bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1q6i2uq)

* Savola Group SJSC, a Saudi Arabian food producer, is among first-round bidders for Kuwait Food Co , the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1r6NH5c)

* Data cruncher Mu Sigma Inc is in talks with multiple investors for a fresh round of fund-raising that could catapult the company into the rarefied league of India-based startup firms with multi-billion-dollar valuations, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the developments. (bit.ly/1r7Q1ck)

