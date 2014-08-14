(Repeats with no changes to text)

Aug 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Singapore's Universal Terminal, backed by China's state oil giant PetroChina, plans to raise as much as S$1 billion ($800.9 million) in an initial public offering of units of a business trust, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is a final bidder for a Tokyo office tower in a deal that could fetch about 165 billion yen ($1.61 billion), said people familiar with the deal, which could be the biggest office property deal in six years.

* Austrian real-estate investor Rene Benko is likely to take over loss-making German department store chain Karstadt by the end of the month, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

* Biotechnology company InterMune Inc is working with financial advisers to evaluate strategic options as it braces for potential takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.

* Emerson Electric Co has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc to sell its power transmission solutions business in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* HelpSystems LLC is exploring a sale that could value the information technology management software company at more than $700 million, including debt, just two years after it changed private equity ownership, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Buyout firm Carlyle Group LP has hired banks for an initial public offering of Axalta Coating Systems LLC, according to people familiar with the matter, just a year and a half after it acquired the company from Dupont for $4.9 billion.

* Private-equity firm Rhone Group is nearing a deal to buy packaging manufacturer Ranpak Corp for $900 million, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1yy08Fs)

* Producer Mark Burnett is looking to sell a stake in One Three Media, the production company he co-owns with Hearst Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1t124Wq)

* Billionaire Leon Black's art publisher Phaidon Press Ltd is said to be in talks to acquire Artspace.com as the race to join the online art market heats up, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1l2OFwY)

* General Electric Co is reportedly in talks with Sweden's Electrolux AB and Quirky Inc to sell its household appliances unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Rival financial data providers Bloomberg LP and Markit Ltd are separately looking at acquiring the fixed-income index unit of Barclays PLC, operator of a widely used benchmark for fixed income portfolio managers that is up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pta2az)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 1.2486 Singapore dollar) (1 US dollar = 102.5800 Japanese yen) (1 US dollar = 1.0760 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)