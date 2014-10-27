BRIEF-NAV Canada reports March traffic figures
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Monte Paschi di Siena has hired investment banks UBS AG and Citigroup Inc to advise it on options to fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros that emerged after Europe-wide stress tests of the banking sector, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* UniCredit SpA has started exclusive talks with a consortium comprising U.S. Fortress Investment Group and Italy's Prelios SpA to sell debt recovery unit UCCMB, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
* Hewlett-Packard Co has begun sounding out private-equity firms in China to buy its corporate-networking business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ]
* Petrowest - co's lenders under bank syndicated credit facility, subordinated loan extended waiver period from april 21, 2017 to may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: