BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastrophe losses for March was $516 million
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017
Nov 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Italian utility Enel plans to sell a 15 percent stake in its Spanish unit Endesa to retail investors, with a possible greenshoe option, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* New York's banking regulator has demanded $300 million from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ as part of a potential agreement over sanctions-related violations, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Ted Tobiason, Deutsche Bank's head of equity capital markets in technology and the only investment banker at the German bank allowed to muse on Twitter, is leaving for Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Says court dismissed stockholder class action lawsuit in relation to derm deal; Integra to pay plaintiffs' counsel $225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: