(Adds Bain Capital)

Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4 percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, will likely price its initial public offering at between 26 to 27 euros ($32-33) a share, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

* Potential buyers from at least six leading oil companies have visited Citgo Petroleum Corp's refinery in Illinois and three firms have shown keen interest in its Texas plant, four sources familiar with efforts to sell the assets said.

* Novo Banco, the successor to Portugal's bailed-out Banco Espirito Santo SA, has received potential offers for investment bank BESI including from Chinese investors and is considering them, a source at the bank said on Thursday.

* Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Bhd has hired three more banks to arrange a stock market listing for its construction unit that could raise up to $200 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Italian fund F2i has not received any offer for its stake in fibre optic network provider Metroweb, an F2i source said, after speculation telecoms operators could be interested in buying it.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)