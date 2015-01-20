(Repeats with no changes to text)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Brazilian oil and gas company HRT Participacoes SA reached an agreement to buy offshore assets of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the Campos Basin, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

* Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) plan to jointly invest about 1 trillion yen ($8.5 billion) in China's Citic Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

* Mahanagar Gas Ltd IPO-MGAS.BO, a natural gas distributor in India, is looking to raise around 8 billion rupees ($129.60 million) in a stock market listing in the first quarter of 2015, three sources involved in the process told Reuters.

* Indian drug manufacturer Alkem Laboratories has appointed Nomura and Axis Capital as lead bankers for a planned 15-18 billion rupees ($242.88-$291.45 million) initial public offering, five sources involved in the process told Reuters.

* India's Suzlon Energy Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its wholly-owned German subsidiary Senvion SE to U.S.-based private-equity fund Centerbridge Partners for about $1 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing sources privy to the development. (bit.ly/1EjNuy7)

($1 = 61.7300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)