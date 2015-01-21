(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private-equity fund Permira has offered 2.2 billion euros ($2.54 billion) to buy Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane (ICBPI), an Italian bank specialising in payment services owned by domestic cooperative banks, two sources close to the matter said.

* European private-equity fund PAI is asking investors to increase the amount it is allowed to raise for its 3 billion-euro Fund VI after receiving strong demand, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Venezuela has taken U.S. refining unit Citgo Petroleum Corp off the auction block and it will now seek to raise $2.5 billion in the debt market to provide funding for the cash-strapped country, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a maker of bowel drugs, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LP to explore its options, including a potential sale to a larger drugmaker, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Blackstone Group LP, the biggest owner of U.S. single-family houses, agreed to buy 36 apartment properties across the country for about $1.7 billion as it expands its rental business, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the transaction. (bloom.bg/1wom6J9)

