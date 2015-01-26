UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Jan 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Swiss bank Credit Suisse is considering a cost-savings package in response to the recent appreciation of Switzerland's currency, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing a source close to the top management.
* South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be the main supplier of processors powering Apple Inc's next iPhone, Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources in the semiconductor industry.
* Standard Chartered's two largest investors have told the bank's chairman to find a replacement for Chief Executive Peter Sands within months, the Sunday Telegraph reported, without citing its sources.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.